Overton Hotel to unveil Annual Gingerbread Display benefitting Texas Boys Ranch

One of Lubbock’s favorite holiday traditions is the Overton Hotel & Conference Center’s Annual Gingerbread Display. For the 8th consecutive year, the Culinary team has worked hard to complete this magnificent confectionery masterpiece. The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce will conduct a ribbon cutting for the official “unveiling” on Tuesday, December 3rd at 4:00 pm in the Overton Hotel lobby.



Open to the public, the display can be seen between December 3rd and December 31st. Under the direction of Executive Chef Doug Noxon, the entire culinary team spent countless hours and used hundreds of pounds of gingerbread to complete the design.



This year’s theme is a giant treehouse and brings back memories of a favorite childhood pastime. The gingerbread house is sure to bring holiday joy to all ages, so bring your children and experience the magic together to kick off the holiday season. Don’t forget, Overton Hotel is the official mail stop for those very important Santa letters. Santa letters will be available in the lobby for kids to write and mail, or kids are welcome to bring them from home. Enjoy complimentary hot cider and photo ops with the gingerbread display daily.

The gingerbread project is very unique and reflects the hotel’s strong partnership with the Texas Boys Ranch. Since the beginning, the holiday project has raised close to $20,000. Texas Boys Ranch is a nonprofit, child care/foster care facility, adoption agency and children’s shelter serving West Texas. All proceeds raised from the gingerbread display benefit the Texas Boys Ranch. Donations can be made at the Overton Hotel’s front desk by purchasing a $5 ornament or a $100 corporate sponsorship. Additional donations can be made through purchases at Pecan Grill or by attending Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 7th. For reservations and more information visit www.overtonhotel.com/events.

