LUBBOCK, Texas— The Overton Hotel & Conference Center announced in a press release it will have its “beloved annual gingerbread display” unveiling a “life-size living room scene” of ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas.

This year will mark the 12th consecutive year of the tradition to showcase the culinary team’s talents and their spectacular confectionery masterpiece, said the release.

The theme for the display will be a “tribute to the famous poem ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas.” According to the release, the Christmas novelty has a special connection to Lubbock.

The poem originally written by Clement Clarke Moore has family in Lubbock, said the release. Jeanie Quest, Moore’s great-great-great-niece, was invited to attend this year’s gingerbread “unveiling” to commemorate the poem’s 200th anniversary, the release added.

The Overton Hotel will partner with the Texas Girls and Boys Ranch which has raised over $20,000 through the years.

The Texas Girls and Boys Ranch offers child care, foster care, adoption services and children’s shelter in West Texas. It will be the “sole beneficiary of all proceeds collected from the gingerbread display, said the release.

Additionally, contributions can be made at the Overton Hotel’s front desk and with each donation it will hang an ornament on the tree in your honor.

The unveiling event hosted by the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce will be on Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. in the lobby of the Overton Hotel to kick off the display’s showcase that will be available to the public from December 5 to December 31.

The display view is free and children can write and mail Santa letters at the Overton Hotel, said the release.

For more information on the event, visit https://www.overtonhotel.com/meetings-and-events