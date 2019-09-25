Overwhelming community response prompts another Active Shooter Training Course with LPD

Chelsea Anders, Lubbock Moms Blog Facebook page administrator, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about a free active shooter training course with the Lubbock Police Department.

Anders organized the event to give area parents an opportunity to learn alternative methods for dealing with an active shooter situation. LPD Officer Sam Reedy specializes in community training and will make the presentation with time for questions and comments.

The first course is scheduled for Thursday September 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Junior League of Lubbock. Anders said the event filled up within just hours of the announcement, so she decided to schedule another course.

The second course will take place on Thursday October 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Eberly Brooks Events on 8602 County Road 7000 in Lubbock.

Those interested in attending can register by clicking here. Watch the full video above for more information.