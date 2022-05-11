LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was indicted Tuesday for aggravated assault of a public servant and evading arrest for a March 25 incident.

Owen Wilson, 26, was arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center. As of May 11, he was not listed in the LCDC jail roster.

According to a police report, Wilson was approached while he was in a vehicle by a Lubbock police officer responding to a domestic dispute.

The officer asked Wilson to get out of the vehicle, but he refused, according to the police report. After the officer attempted to remove him by force, Wilson “placed the vehicle in reverse and hit the accelerator with no regard for [the officer’s] safety or the safety of others.”

The officer grabbed onto the vehicle to avoid being hit by it and was nearly pinned between Wilson’s vehicle and another vehicle, the police report said. The officer fell onto the other vehicle, and Wilson drove away from the scene.

Wilson was later found and arrested without further incident.