Owner of famous Central Lubbock bush dies after battle with breast cancer

LUBBOCK, Texas — Alison Robinson, the owner of a the famous bush on 58th Street and Indiana Avenue, died Wednesday after a 12 year long battle with metastatic breast cancer, according to her family.

While Alison owned the bush, it was her friend Tracy Moreno who actually decorated it, coming up with new themes based on the holidays, season or big upcoming events.

“She would come out and say ‘What’s next?’ and I would say ‘I don’t really know!'” said Moreno. “She just said ‘Do what you want to do. I’m good with that.’ We’d kinda play a game from time to time.”

The bush on 58th Street and Indiana Avenue

Month after month, Moreno brought the bush to life with his decorations. All for Alison.

“I know that I made her smile and that was the reason I wanted to do it. To put a big, big smile on her face and kind of share that happiness with her. And if that was the only thing I could possibly do for her at the time,” Moreno said. “That meant a lot for me to help her smile in that way.”

Alison lost her battle with breast cancer after a long and hard fight.

“Her mother literally said that she wanted everyone to know that Alison was always fighting and Alison was living each and every day as best she could,” Moreno said. “Unfortunately, her body just kind of gave up, but she wanted everyone to know that Alison never gave up and she was 100 percent happy.”

Moreno remembered his friend as a kind and vibrant women.

“She was a go-getter. She was living life for everything that there was,” said Moreno.

And while Alison may be gone, for folks in Lubbock, her memory will live on.

“As long as I’m allowed to continue doing it, I want to do it. For her and for her family,” said Moreno.

Moreno hopes that for his next iteration of the bush, to decorate it in a way that honors Alison.

The family also set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses. Donations can be made here.