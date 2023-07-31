LORENZO, Texas — A quaint restaurant, Little Ranch Café, hopes to put Lorenzo on the map and bring back mom-and-pop restaurants which its owner says are “disappearing.”

Juan Bautista said he and his wife have been in the food industry for years, serving the Northeast Dallas area with their food truck and restaurant. The family moved to Lorenzo a year and a half ago and decided to continue business there.

Little Ranch Café takes the place of longtime business Galvan’s Mexican Restaurant, which is the only restaurant the town has had for years.

The eatery, which has been open for three months, serves everything from old-fashioned smash burgers to enchiladas, tacos and barbecue on Fridays, Bautista said.

According to Bautista, a grand opening event for the restaurant will be held, but no date was set yet.

Little Ranch Café’s hours are Wednesday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. But the family hopes to eventually open all week after some remodeling and other loose ends are tied.

The restaurant is located at 511 Harrison Avenue.