Owner wants $25,701 back after Lubbock Police seized it

Image of Esteneslasio Luis Flores from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas - Esteneslasio Luis Flores, 25, filed a motion in court records last week to get back $25,701 in cash that Lubbock Police seized from him on July 28.

Flores was arrested on July 28, posted bond to get out of jail, but then he was re-arrested on July 31. He remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center Monday for assault, possession of marijuana and a parole violation.

Police and prosecutors have asked permission from a judge to permanently keep the cash – claiming it was used for money laundering.

An attorney for Flores wrote, “[Flores] specifically denies that the property … is contraband in that it was not used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony…”

The attorney asked that, “The State of Texas take nothing.”

Court records said the case began when officers responded to a report of domestic violence near 49th Street and Salem Avenue. An officer placed Flores in custody and patted him down for weapons. During the pat-down, the officer found “a large amount of money.”

When asked about it, court records said, “He continued to change his story multiple times.” Flores told officers, “He was a car salesman.”

The money in his pocket was a little less than $5,000 but officers also found a “brick” of money in his 2015 Mercedes passenger car that was worth a little more than $20,000.

Court records said police confirmed that Flores sold a car that day but it was for $1,500. Police talked to the woman in Flores’ domestic violence case. According to court records, she told police, “He’s a drug dealer.”

Police said officers also detected the odor of marijuana in Flores’ car.

Police then looked into previous police reports and found that Flores was listed as an “involved party” in a murder case.

According to court records, Flores and his brother were meeting someone in Wagner Park for a drug deal – five pounds of marijuana for $4,800 – in 2017.

Court records said Flores’ brother was the homicide victim.

A police report from that time said Jose Luis Gomez was shot and killed. Stephen Joseph Buckley was later arrested for murder and his case was still pending as of Monday.

A judge has not ruled on who gets to keep the $25,701.

