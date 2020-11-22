P.E.T.S. Clinic of Lubbock accepting walk-in visits for vaccinations and preventative care

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the P.E.T.S. Clinic of Lubbock:

Over the past five and a half months, P.E.T.S. Clinic of Lubbock has served over 3,000 animals within the greater Lubbock area. P.E.T.S. has a “No Pet Left Behind” vision as they provide high-quality, low cost services to the Lubbock area community.

P.E.T.S. Clinic of Lubbock is a nonprofit organization that was created to lower the rates of euthanasia, lower overpopulation of local shelters, and to serve the community through their low cost wellness and preventative services. Services that are available to the community include spays and neuters, veterinary exams, vaccinations, micro-chipping, heart-worm tests and prevention, deworming, flea and tick prevention, feline leukemia testing, and nail trims. Appointments are available for wellness visits, however, they are not required. Walk-in visits for wellness and preventative care are open from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and third Saturday of the month. Weeks that contain holidays will have specified days and hours that certain services are available.

The week of Thanksgiving, P.E.T.S. Clinic of Lubbock will be open Monday and Tuesday, the 23rd and 24th, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm for wellness visits, veterinary exams, and preventative care.

Angie Skinner, the Executive Director of P.E.T.S Clinic of Lubbock, believes that the community could greatly benefit from the Clinic keeping their doors open to walk-ins during the week when many people are typically off of work.

“This is a great time for those in the community who are usually busy at work during our normal business hours to come and take advantage of our wellness services.”

The P.E.T.S. Clinic of Lubbock is located at 2207 34th street, just West of 34th and Ave U. You can contact the clinic on their website, www.petsclinic.org, by phone at 806-507-0836, or by email at lubbock@petsclinic.org.

For more information, please contact Angie Skinner by phone at (806) 549-3286 or by email at angiegail87@icloud.com. Preferred way for the community to contact P.E.T.S. Clinic of Lubbock is by phone at (806) 507-0836 or by email at lubbock@petsclinic.org.

(News release from the P.E.T.S. Clinic of Lubbock)