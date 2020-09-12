P.E.T.S. Clinic of Lubbock receives $5,170.20 to fight overpopulation of dogs and cats

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the P.E.T.S. Clinic of Lubbock:

P.E.T.S. Clinic of Lubbock has received a $5170.20 grant from The Community Foundation of West Texas to fund the purchase of surgical instruments for P.E.T.S. Clinic of Lubbock.

P.E.T.S. Clinic of Lubbock is a nonprofit organization serving Lubbock, Texas, by assisting families and area rescues with low-cost spay, neuter, and wellness services. Since June 1st, 2020, P.E.T.S. Clinic of Lubbock has spayed and neutered over 600 dogs and cats. P.E.T.S. has also provided nearly 700 dogs and cats with wellness services, such as vaccines, heartworm prevention, flea and tick prevention, microchips, deworming, and free nail trims.

The Community Foundation of West Texas grant was used to purchase surgical instruments used by our veterinarians to spay and neuter dogs and cats from Lubbock and surrounding areas. By providing low-cost spays and neuters for Lubbock and surrounding areas, P.E.T.S. is working to lower the overpopulation of dogs and cats in the area. Lowering the overpopulation of dogs and cats eases the burden on local shelters, rescues, and families in the Lubbock area by limiting the number of litters born and thereby, the number of homeless pets.

“These funds are vital in providing the tools our veterinarians need to spay and neuter cats and dogs in Lubbock and surrounding areas. By creating the option for low-cost preventative services for pet owners in Lubbock, we are working to ease the pressure felt by area shelters and rescues. Providing our services at low cost is essential to curbing the consequences of overpopulation for our community and limiting the resources necessary for our city to care for homeless pets,” says Angie Skinner, Executive Director for P.E.T.S. Clinic of Lubbock.

Established in 1981, the Community Foundation of West Texas is a regional philanthropic entity created by and for the people of the Texas South Plains region. The Community Foundation exists to improve quality of life in this region by helping area donors to give in ways that make an enduring impact on their community. In 2019, the Community Foundation and its affiliates awarded more than $4.3 million in grants and scholarships, funding projects of hundreds of nonprofit organizations, schools and government agencies. Visit www.cfwtx.org to learn more.

Established in Lubbock in 2020, P.E.T.S. Clinic of Lubbock is an organization built to serve not only the dogs and cats of Lubbock, but also to assist their owners with more affordable spay, neuters, and essential wellness services for the pets they love. P.E.T.S. Clinic of Lubbock’s mission is to provide high-quality, low-cost spays and neuters, veterinary services, and community-focused programs in a kind, nonjudgmental environment to ensure every pet has access to and can remain in a loving home.

PETS Clinic of Lubbock is accepting monetary donations to contribute to the daily operations of the clinic, basic sanitizing and cleaning items, office supplies, and to assist our homeless community and their pets.

(News release from P.E.T.S. Clinic of Lubbock)