P.E.T.S. Clinic of Lubbock to host booth at Tattoo Expo for new low-cost spay & neuter clinic

Savannah Lewis & Shelly Walraven, of P.E.T.S. Clinic of Lubbock interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about a booth they are hosting at the Tatto Expo.

The booth will feature a puppy kissing booth photo op, adoptable dogs from local rescues, a silent auction and activities for kids – all to raise money for their new low-cost spay and neuter clinic. T-shirts and other items will also be on sale at the booth.



They will be located next to the kids area at the expo. They will have face painting, balloon animals, contests and activities for kids in a special family area. Kids 12 and under are free.

The Expo is scheduled for January 31 – February 2. Hours are Friday 1-11, Saturday 12-11, Sunday 12-8 at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center located at 1501 Mac Davis Lane.

A day pass costs $20 and a weekend pass is $35. Tickets can be purchased at the door.

For more information, call 806-632-0005.