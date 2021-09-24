Pack and Troop 536 partner with Roscoe Wilson Elementary PTA to give back to the school

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Boy Scouts of America, South Plains Council:

The Roscoe Wilson Elementary School PTA recently approached Pack 536 needing help. The PTA just purchased a Gaga Ball Pit for the school and needed assistance assembling and installing it. The Cub Scouts in Pack 536 were eager to help improve their school and community and jumped at the chance. The Cub Scouts, with help from Troop 536 and Westminster Presbyterian Church, will assemble and install the new Gaga Ball Pit on Saturday, September 25th at 9:00 am at Roscoe Wilson Elementary.



“In light of recent, disturbing reports of school vandalism, it is reassuring to know that there are youth in our community who hold themselves to a higher standard,” Pack 536 Cub Master Mike Jordan said. “Scouting seeks to build character, instill a sense of civic responsibility, and provide youth with a moral compass.”

Wanting to grow their community service project, the boys and girls of Pack 536 reached out to Troop 536 and Westminster Presbyterian Church to see if they would like to join, and they accepted the invitation. Westminster Presbyterian Church serves as the Charter Organization for both Pack and Troop 536, often assisting them in their Scouting journey.



“Scouts agree to live by the principles of the Scout Law, which serves as a constant reminder that ‘A scout is trustworthy, loyal, and helpful,’” Jordan said. “When Scouts recite the Scout Oath, they promise, among other things, ‘To help other people at all times.’ The service project at Roscoe Wilson Elementary this Saturday exemplifies these principles of community service and engagement.”

The South Plains Council, Boy Scouts of America serves over 1,000 families across the South Plains. Cub Scouts serves boys and girls K-5th grade. Scouts BSA serves young men and women 6th-12th grade. For more information about the South Plains Council, visit www.southplainscouncil.org or call (806) 747- 2631.

If your child attends Roscoe Wilson, Overton or Wheelock and you would like more information on Scouting at the school, visit www.pack536lubbock.org.

