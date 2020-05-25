Package theft caught on video in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock resident provided Ring Doorbell video to the EverythingLubbock.com newsroom over the weekend, saying someone stole a package from her front porch.

A police report said a “lady” stole the package from a home in the 3100 block of 69th Street on Saturday.

The video depicts a woman picking up a package from the porch and running back to a waiting vehicle. The video depicts her getting into the passenger side of a dark small SUV.

“We had two items stolen this week — A wireless speaker and a collection figure,” the victim of the theft said to our newsroom in a social media private message. They were stolen in two separate incidents.

Anyone with information can call Lubbock Police or Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Callers to Crime Line can remain anonymous.

3100 block of 69th Street on Saturday

