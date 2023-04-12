(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo; Logo provided by the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock announced on Thursday its summer program, The Field Services Summer Program (FSSP), a paid apprenticeship for young adults between the ages of 17-21.

“Participants will shadow and work with project managers, inspectors, and equipment from the city departments” according to a press release.

The program was designed to allow young adults to “explore public service careers” and “develop job skills and knowledge in a rewarding work environment”.

The program will be a 7-week program starting June 12 and will end on July 28.

The deadline to apply is May 12.

For more information on the program visit mylubbock.us/FieldServicesSummerProgram