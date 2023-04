LUBBOCK, Texas — Crews responded to a fire in the 7500 block of Southeast Drive on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

LCSO said crews were called at 3:42 p.m. for a pallet fire that started spreading to nearby grass. The Slaton, Roosevelt and Buffalo Fire Departments were responding, according to LCSO.

Due to the fire, LCSO said Olive Avenue, FM 3020 and Southeast Drive were closed.

