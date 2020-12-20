Pancho Clos to visit Lubbock on Sunday, Dec. 20

LUBBOCK, Texas — Pancho Clos will make his annual visit to the Hub City on Sunday, December 20.

Pancho Clos is the cousin of Santa Clause and will stop by the Maggie Trejo Supercenter from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

According to a news release from Olga Riojas-Aguero, an organizer and the publisher of the El Editor newspaper, his 49th visit to Lubbock will be a little different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s visit will be a drive-by event, the news release said.

Families are asked to wear their masks and stay in their vehicles while Pancho Clos and his helpers hand out items.

Goodie bags filled with candy and fruit and turkeys will be given out to the first 100 vehicles.

Families are asked to line up their vehicles on the north side of the Maggie Trejo Supercenter starting on Gary Avenue and facing south.

The Maggie Trejo Supercenter is located at 3200 Amherst Street.

“Pancho Clos wants everyone to be safe and healthy always, especially during these times,” Riojas-Aguero said.

The Pancho Clos project originated here in Lubbock in 1971 by three members of the American GI forum.

For more information contact Olga Riojas-Aguero at 806-763-3841 or 806-790-7724.