Pancho Clos to visit Maggie Trejo Supercenter on Sunday, Dec. 12

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Zenaida Aguero-Reyes:

Pancho Clos is so excited to be celebrating his 49th Anniversary appearance in Lubbock! Pancho Clos who is Santa Claus’ cousin will be arriving in Lubbock at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 12th outside the Maggie Trejo Supercenter located at 3200 Amherst in the Arnett Benson area. He will hitch a ride with La Differencia Car Club. Any child 12 and under will receive a toy from him. Everyone attending will receive a bag of fruit with candy thanks to Home Ministries. Pancho Clos will also have some helpers from Tomorrow’s Leaders that will hand out hot dogs while you wait to see him. This is a first come first serve basis. The whole event will be outside the Maggie Trejo Supercenter.

This project originated here in Lubbock in 1971 by three members of the American GI forum, the late Bidal Aguero, the late Gus Medina and the late Jesse Reyes all from Lubbock. Since its inception, the project has been a huge success with the American GI Forum and mostly with the leadership of Robert Narvaiz. With great excitement, the organization was passed on the project to Fiestas Del Llano, Inc. in 2020 to continue the tradition that was set out by the founders, the many contributors, and countless volunteers since 1971.

Mark your calendars and remember to bring your children on Dec. 12th! Encourage others to come and visit Pancho Clos so that everyone can enjoy all the holiday cheer he will bring.

The project continues to have the support of volunteers from the La Diferencia Car Club, Girl Scouts Troop #6073, Maggie Trejo Center-City of Lubbock, EL EDITOR Newspapers, Lala Chavez and family, as well as students from Christ the King Diocesan High School.

This project is sponsored by Fiestas del Llano, Inc, El Editor Newspaper, Maggie Trejo Supercenter-City of Lubbock, Ted Liggett Attorney at Law, Home Ministries, Lala Chavez and family, Tomorrow’s Leaders, Representative Dustin Burrows, and Atmos Energy

For more information contact Zenaida Aguero-Reyes 806-252-2828.

(Press release from Zenaida Aguero-Reyes)