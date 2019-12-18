Pancho Clos to visit the Maggie Trejo Supercenter on Sunday, December 22

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department:

Maggie Trejo Supercenter will be hosting Pancho Clos on Sunday, December 22, 2019, from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. The American GI Forum hosts this annual city-wide presentation of Pancho Clos each year. This holiday program provides holiday cheer, goodies, and a chance for kids to tell Pancho Clos their Christmas wishes. The Lubbock Chapter of the American GI Forum founded the “Pancho Clos” concept in 1971, and they continue to co-sponsor this event with the Maggie Trejo Supercenter. Area families and their children are invited to join in the festivities for this traditional Christmas event. Admission is free!

Maggie Trejo Supercenter is located at 3200 Amherst Street. The center is open Monday – Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. For more information, call 767-2705.

