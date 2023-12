LUBBOCK, Texas— Panda Express announced in a press release the grand opening for its fourth restaurant location in Lubbock. It invited the public to “join us in celebrating this wonderful addition to the community.”

The grand opening was scheduled at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday located at 5806 19th Street.

In addition, Panda Express will be handing out swag bags to the first 88 guests on Saturday.

Those interested in working at Panda Express can apply here.