LUBBOCK, Texas— Panda Express announced on Tuesday it will open its fourth location in Lubbock on December 27 located at 5806 19th Street, according to a press release.

This location will be Lubbock’s most modern location, said the release.

Panda Express will give the first 88 guests a “panda swag bag and a complementary panda t-shirt” on opening day.

All Panda Express locations in the Hub City are still hiring for team members, including its new location. To apply for Panda Express in Lubbock, click here.