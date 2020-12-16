Pandemic and holiday season cause increase in shoplifting

LUBBOCK, TX–Local businesses are feeling the effects of an increase in shoplifting. In just the past few weeks, both Beauty World and KK’s Corner Mall have caught people on camera stealing from the stores.

“They browsed around, they talked to us like normal, had no reason to suspect anything,” said Kristi Frazier with KK’s Corner Mall Marketing.

Since the start of the pandemic, shoplifting has been on the rise. According to Business.org, 40 percent of small-business owners are seeing an increase in shoplifters.

“Even to the smallest thing or the most expensive thing they find ways,” said Beauty World Manager, Rima Deleon.

Shoplifting on the rise not only because of the pandemic but because of the holiday season, and with many businesses having security cameras, Santa isn’t the only one who’s watching.

“For sure, we see a spike during the holidays,” said Frazier.

KK’s has 64 security cameras in their mall and an undercover security guard. Beauty World even added magnetic sensors to their products to ward off shoplifters.

But as shoppers are asked to wear masks to enter the store, shoplifters can still be difficult to identify once caught on camera.

“You can’t identify. It’s so much easier that way people can look different here, and then they remove the mask, and it’s like the total opposite of what I thought they would look like,” said Deleon.

And with many small businesses already hurting, they are doing whatever they can to keep shoplifters out of their stores.

“It’s not just KK’s that they are stealing from but these hardworking people, and for someone to come in and take our merchandise, honestly it hurts our feelings. There is no other better way to put it,” said Frazier.

While Beauty World still has not found who their shoplifters were, KK’s was able to identify their most recent shoplifters and hand their names over to local authorities.