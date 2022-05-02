PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:

Texas Tech University‘s School of Theatre & Dance, School of Music and School of Art, all housed within the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts, will host performances of “Pandemic Mama” on Friday (May 6) at 6 and 7:30 p.m., and Saturday (May 7) at 2 p.m. at LHUCA’s Firehouse Theatre located at 511 Avenue K.

The performance is in conjunction with Lubbock’s Flatlands Dance Theatre, founded by Texas Tech faculty member Ali Duffy.

“This performance will bring faculty and students from across the college together,” said Duffy, associate professor of dance at Texas Tech. “The event includes original film, music, dance and theater that explore the stories of motherhood during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Duffy and the creative team say “Pandemic Mama” unpacks the complex, multifaceted experiences of mothers grappling with the multitude of expectations, fear, disappointments and unexpected joys during the pandemic.

Using interview data from women across the South Plains, the creative team presents a live show featuring a screening of an original film. Audiences also are invited to participate in several fun post-show immersive experiences. All mothers in the audience can expect a special treat following the show.

“Our hope is that this performance honors and reveals just how critical and connecting our mothers, and mothering, are during this time,” Duffy said.

The performance is free and open to the public; however, it is encouraged to reserve tickets ahead of time. Ticket information is available here.

This production is made possible in part by the generous support of the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts, the Texas Tech Office of Research & Innovation, the Mid-America Arts Alliance and the CH Foundation.

