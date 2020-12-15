Panel to discuss Lubbock homelessness on Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Open Door Lubbock:

This Wednesday marks ten years since the Lubbock City Council passed a curfew ordinance making it illegal to sleep on most public property. At the center of the issue was the Mahon Public Library downtown where dozens of people in homelessness slept nightly. At the time, local advocates argued that the ordinance would simply move homelessness to other areas of town, exacerbating their condition while failing to resolve the problems of homelessness. Within weeks, a tent city formed on the corner of Broadway and Ave. Q, one of the few public properties omitted from the ordinance, prompting an urgent effort by City leaders and downtown developers to find an alternative. By the Spring, more than twenty inhabitants of the encampment were relocated to a property near 13th and Ave. A, which is now known as Grace Campus.

This Wednesday from 6:30-8:00 PM, a panel of local homeless advocates and providers will discuss these and other actions taken in response to homelessness over the last ten years and what next steps may need to be taken in the community. The panel will also discuss the recently published report on Lubbock homelessness in the Lubbock Disparity Report, an online document published by Lubbock Compact. Read the chapter HERE, pages 46-72.

Panelists include Quinn Paschal, who was sleeping at the Mahon Library at the time of the curfew; Nicholas Bergfeld MD, MPP; Adam Pirtle with Texas Housers; Jim Beck, founder of Open Door; Andrea Omojola, Open Door COO; and Chad Wheeler, Open Door CEO. Matthew Dotray, reporter at the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal, will facilitate the discussion.

The panel discussion will be live streamed on Zoom and Open Door’s Facebook page at https://opendoorlbk.zoom.us/j/81126497771 and http://facebook.com/opendoorlbk

(News release from Open Door Lubbock)