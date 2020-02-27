Panera Bread offers unlimited coffee for just $8.99 a month

LUBBOCK, Texas– Attention all of you coffee lovers out there. Panera Bread is now offering unlimited cups of coffee.

That’s right. You read that correctly. Customers can subscribe for the unlimited coffee for only $8.99 a month, according to the Panera website.

The subscription is offered for the price of about four cups. That’s just under 30 cents a day for any size, according to the website.

Flavors come in light roast, dark roast, hazelnut, decaf, iced coffee or hot tea.

For more information, click here to be directed to the Panera website.