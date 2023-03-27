LUBBOCK, Texas — The U.S Department of Justice, Bureau of Justice Assistance selected a group of local criminal justice, behavioral health and public health organizations from the Panhandle and South Plains to be part of a selected group of fellows to be in a rural leadership program.

The program will be called “Reaching Rural: Advancing Collaborative Solutions.”

According to a press release, “Program fellows will learn how to adopt bold solutions to the persistent challenge of substance use in rural communities.”

The selected group of fellows will work closely with those who have established successful programs in other rural communities.

Megan Miller, the Behavioral Health Manager for the City of Lubbock Public Health Department and team member said, ”This collaborative will provide us the opportunity to work together… to bring more resources and support to West Texas.”

The team will get to learn from others facing similar issues from other rural areas across the nation.

For more information, visit, https://rural.cossapresources.org/reachingrural