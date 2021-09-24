Panhandle-South Plains kicked off 2021 fair, emphasis on safety

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock community has until October 2nd to visit the Panhandle-South Plains Fair located at the Fairgrounds. With animals, games, rides, food and much more, there is much excitement around this event.

Many people and agencies came together to make the start of the fair possible. 4-H monitored barnyard animals and its visitors, Lubbock police oversaw fairground activities, and parking attendants made sure families got in and out of the fair safely.

Leroy Flores, a parking attendant, said people can stay safe by wearing masks. He did not know how many people would be in attendance, but he thought it might be difficult to social distance.

“If you see anything suspicious or a problem that might need to be addressed by police, find one of us,” said Sergeant Cecil Garcia with Lubbock Police. He encouraged parents to keep contact information on their children in case they get lost, and also to be aware of their surroundings.

“We have a lost children area,” said Sgt. Garcia. In the event of a lost child, “We communicate amongst the officers that are on scene and try to get them back to their parents as quick as possible.”

Five-year-old Madi Victory felt excited to help out with the barnyard animals. She recently joined 4-H, so she was responsible for letting people in and out of the sheep and goat pen, but she also wanted to make sure visitors knew how to interact safely with the animals.

According to her, the sheep and goats huddled together to protect each other. She said the best way to say “hi” without frightening them was to “sneak up, but if they don’t like it, then they just run away.”

She shared her favorite animal in the barnyard was the llama named Fernando.

Victory’s message to all children thinking about visiting the fair with their families was, “I think that they’d like being here.”