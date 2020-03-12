Panic buying and stockpiling hits Lubbock as fear over coronavirus intensifies

LUBBOCK, Texas — Supermarkets are asking buyers to remain calm as shelves are near empty over coronavirus fears. Toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and soap are limited in all United Supermarket stores to ‘two per visit.’

“We are seeing people who buy, or want to buy, larger quantities than what they really need,” said Nancy Sharp, Communications Manager for United Supermarkets. “We did limit the quantities so that the resources are more spread throughout.”

It’s a phenomenon called ‘panic buying.’ People are buying not what they need, but what they are afraid they will need. Sharp hopes shoppers will remember others who also need these products, and remain patient as supplies are re-filled.

“Be good neighbors, we know that the inventory will vary store to store,” Sharp said. “We are hoping this will give all of our guests the opportunity to purchase what they really need.”

Stores are working with suppliers to make sure everyone can get the essentials. There is no word yet when the limit for products will be lifted.