Parents concerned about state of soccer fields at Berl Huffman Athletic Complex

LUBBOCK, Texas — Parents and coaches are concerned for their children’s safety at the Berl Huffman Athletic Complex soccer fields.

Weekends are usually the most busy time at the facility. Parking lots are packed, and dozens of teams fill the soccer fields.

“Soccer is becoming a big thing,” soccer parent, Michelle Larrentree said.

The complex is one of the only places to play club soccer in the Hub City. With games all day long, teams know the fields well. But many parents have said the fields have been an issue for as long as they can remember.

“Clods of rock out there, we’ve seen railroad ties in goalies,” Larrentree said.

“Holes about two foot, there’s rocks everywhere caliche.”” parent, Kimberly Brooks, said.

“Not uniform, bumpy,” parent, Brad McDonald added.

Teams said they have had to take matters into their own hands out of concern for their kids’ safety.

“The hole was so bad that it took a complete full five gallon bucket to fill in and it’s still not even level,” soccer coach, Donny Putman said.

McDonald said his daughter’s soccer game had to be stopped to perform maintenance.

“In the middle of the game we had to stop the game because there was a hole and brought some dirt to fill in the hole, now of course you have dirt to run through. It’s not even, so it really makes the game hard to play,” McDonald said.

The City of Lubbock voted to support improvements to the facility in 2018. Market Lubbock Inc. agreed to pay 7 million dollars. The money went toward irrigation systems, parking and new turf fields.

“We do have an indoor turf field, it’s really nice. Bring in more people from out of town, but the remaining rest of the fields out there, there’s lack of–I mean there’s holes everywhere. They did put new sprinkler systems in, they did not cover any of the lines of the sprinkler system,” Larrentree said.

Director of Parks and Recreation, Colby VanGundy said the facility is theirs to maintain, and it’s checked on once a week.

“We had some issues with that irrigation system that was drawing in from the water out of Lake 6, so there was a time period there where the grass wasn’t getting watered. We called the contractor back in got that remedied,” VanGundy said.

He said they have added layers of topsoil to cover the trenches, and have been planting rye grass. But with the irrigation systems up and running, VanGundy said change is coming.

“They will be able to look forward that in the upcomming years you’re going to see a noticable improvements every single season,” VanGundy said.

“Player’s safety is number one, not just for my team, but for all the teams,” Putman said.

Teams must pay to use the Championship Fields there, with the fees going toward park maintenance, and set by City Council. The fees are then used to maintain the facility.

VanGundy said folks can reach out to the Parks and Recreation department with concerns. The number is (806) 775-2673.