LUBBOCK, Texas — On St. Patrick’s Day, 2022, former Lubbock residents Kelsie and Tyler Hendricks welcomed their miracle baby, Mia.

“Born three months prematurely, Mia spent 110 grueling days inside the NICU at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston,” said Tyler in a direct message.

This St. Patrick’s Day, baby Mia will celebrate her 1st birthday with a sentimental birthday song created by her mom and dad, featuring Mia.

“Say You’ll Stay” is the debut single from the Texas Trio. The song is a reminder that we are not alone, said Tyler.

During Kelsie’s and Tyler’s long and anxious nights at the hospital, “it was a comfort to listen to “Say You’ll Stay” and sing it over our daughter, believing that she would stay with us and continue to grow,” Tyler expressed.

Courtesy image provided by Tyler Hendricks

Kelsie stated that although the situation was not what she expected, she navigated the uncertainty by believing in hope and faith.

The song is a strong reminder that hope can be found when you have someone to stand beside you.

“We were able to hold onto hope in the midst of trauma, thanks in large part to the countless people we have praying for us every step of the way,” Kelsie said.

“Say You’ll Stay” will be available on all streaming platforms on March 17, 2023.