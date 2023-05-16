LUBBOCK, Texas— Mountain Hideaway and Good Stuff LBK collaborated to host a Park Cleanup Day in Lubbock on May 20 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The Park Cleanup Day was set to be located at Mae Simmons & Bike Trails, said a press release.

The city wanted to host this event to “keep our city looking fresh” after the recent rainfall.

The event will have tons of local businesses such as Monomyth Coffee, Main event, Llano Cubano and more.

According to the release, “Keep Lubbock Beautiful will provide gloves, vests, and bags as well as a trash receptacle.”

The Good Earth Recycling would also provide recycling bags and gloves to those that need them, said the release.

The release stated that Pontos will be “onsite helping clean the water areas.”

To learn more about the Park Cleanup day, visit https://www.goodstufflbk.com/events/mountain-hideaway-good-stuff-lbk-present-park-cleanup-day