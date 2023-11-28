LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech is set to host its largest Carol of Lights yet with Coca-Cola sponsoring the event on December 2. The event is free to the public and no tickets are required.

Here’s what you should know before the show.

Location and time

The Carol of Lights will be at the Science Quadrangle at Texas Tech University. The Carillion Concert starts at 6:30 p.m. and the Carol of Lights starts at 7:00 p.m.

Parking and street closures

TTU said public parking will be available on campus. The University asked those who plan to park on campus to be mindful of street closures and construction on 19th Street.

See the map from TTU below for public parking options.

For pedestrian safety, TTU said the following street closures will be in effect from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Broadway Avenue (Avenue X to University)

Northbound lanes of University Avenue from 15th Street to Main Street

Southbound lanes of University Avenue from Glenna Goodacre to 15th Street

Clear bag policy

According to TTU, the following clear bag policy will be in place:

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVS and do not exceed 12”x6”x12”

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziplock bag or similar)

Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap will be allowed

Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items

“Please do not bring purses larger than a clutch, backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags, briefcases, computer bags, diaper bags, etc.,” TTU’s website read.

Entertainment

Texas Tech said the event will feature by Lost Wax, the original mashup party band, and Cirque Entertainment. Texas Tech University Choirs will once again help make the event special with their traditional carols.

Special performances include Annie Chalex Boyle, Associate Professor of Violin at Texas Tech and Concertmaster for the Lubbock Symphony Orchestra, who will perform one of the most anticipated songs every year at Carol of Lights – “Oh Holy Night.”

The event will have fireworks, and for the first time, a show with more than 400 drones. TTU said this will be the first drone show to light up the Lubbock sky.

Carol of Lights will be broadcast on PBS and online. You can also watch on TexasTech+ on AppleTV, Roku and Amazon Fire devices with no subscription required.