LUBBOCK, Texas — Due to the wind, the City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation canceled all sports scheduled for Tuesday evening (April 12, 2022). The city said for more information, please call 806-775-2673.

Large fires were reported near Reese Center and near the Hale County Airport. Also, a fire in Southwest Lubbock spread from one property to another and severely damaged or destroyed a home.

The highest wind gust in the area was 59 miles per hour as of the time of this report. Sustained winds were 25 to 35 miles per hour. Extreme fire danger conditions were present Tuesday afternoon.

In addition to the Parks and Rec events, two departing flights and two arriving flights at Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport were canceled Tuesday afternoon.