Parks and Recreation to host Movies in the Park this summer

LUBBOCK, Texas – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department:

Grab a blanket, pack up the kids and watch a movie out under the stars! Parks and Recreation is hosting five Movie in the Park events this summer. Our first feature will be Mary Poppins Returns on Friday, June 21, 2019, at Mae Simmons Community Center beginning at dusk or approximately 9:00 p.m. Simmons is located at 2004 Oak Avenue. Thanks to Amerigroup for sponsoring this summer’s Movie in the Park events. Families are encouraged to bring blankets or low-backed lawn chairs, snacks and mosquito spray to enhance their viewing experience. Come early and enjoy water, popcorn and games provided by Amerigroup. Admission is free. A complete list of this summer’s Movies in the Park is located below:

Mary Poppins Returns – Rated PG

Friday, June 21 at Dusk/Approximately 9:00 p.m.

Mae Simmons Community Center, 2004 Oak Avenue, 767-2700 or 767-2708

How To Train Your Dragon – Rated PG

Friday, July 12 at Dusk/Approximately 9:00 p.m.

Rawlings Community Center, 213 40th Street, 767-2704

Incredibles 2 – Rated PG

Friday, July 26 at Dusk/Approximately 9:00 p.m.

Safety City, 46th Street and Avenue U, 767-2712

The Lego Movie 2 – Rated PG

Tuesday, August 6 at Dusk/Approximately 8:45 p.m.

Maggie Trejo Supercenter, 3200 Amherst, 767-2705

Ralph Breaks the Internet – Rated PG

Friday, August 9 at Dusk/Approximately 8:45 p.m.

Maxey Community Center, 4020 30th Street, 767-3796

