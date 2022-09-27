(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo; Logo provided in a press release from the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Citizens of Lubbock are invited to an upcoming community open house concerning the Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Master Plan.

The open house will take place on Tuesday, October 4 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at Citizens Tower.

According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, Halff Associates will hold a brief presentation and citizens will have an opportunity to see an overview of what the plan will entail.

The Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Master Plan will guide the development and operation of parks, aquatic and sports facilities, community centers, and recreation programs in the Hub City over the next 10 years.