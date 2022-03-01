LUBBOCK, Texas — Incumbent Curtis Parrish was slightly ahead of primary challenger Gary Boren in Tuesday’s GOP primary election for Lubbock County Judge, according to early voting results.

The early vote results were 8,561 (51.34%) for Parrish compared to 8,113 (48.66%) for Boren.

Early voting does not include results from Election Day, which are expected to come in late Tuesday evening.

Because no Democratic Party candidates are running in the November general election, this means Parrish will stay County Judge for a second term. / Boren will replace Parrish as County Judge starting in 2023.

This is not the first time Parrish and Boren have raced against each other for this position.

In May 2018, the two competed in a runoff election in the GOP primary, with Parrish securing 54.24% of the vote to Boren’s 45.76%.

As results come in, we will update the numbers below.