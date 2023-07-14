LUBBOCK, Texas — Parry’s Pizzeria and Taphouse in Lubbock announced on Thursday a fundraiser to help a local family as they cope with the loss of their loved one, 12-year-old Jordan Rosales, who was shot and killed Tuesday.

The community was invited to show their support by dining at the restaurant on July 18, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

According to Parry’s, 20% of proceeds from dine in and takeout orders will be donated to the Rosales family to help with any expenses they may have. Cash donations for those unable to dine will also be accepted.

Parry’s is located at 11430 Quaker Avenue #900.