Part of 114th Street to close Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas — A portion of 114th Street will close on Thursday for road construction.

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

Beginning Thursday morning, May 28, West Texas Paving, under contract with the City of Lubbock, will close 114th Street from Memphis to Quaker Avenue. Crews will be widening 114th from Quaker to the alley west of Miami Avenue.

Drivers are urged to allow extra time for delays or to find alternate routes. This project is expected to last two to four weeks depending upon weather and construction.