LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock announced in a press release on Friday that The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) required the city to issue a boil water notice on Thursday, that stemmed from a previous anomaly in the water system.

The City of Lubbock told EverythingLubbock.com that utility workers notified customers in the area with door hangers. A press release was not sent on Thursday.

According to the release issued Friday, necessary corrective actions were taken to restore the quality of the water and the city sent TCEQ lab test results indicating water no longer requires boiling as of Dec. 22.

Affected areas, boil water notice Dec. 21, 2023. (Nexstar/Staff)

“…due to conditions which occurred recently…the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes,” the press release said.

Friday morning, Lala Chavez LISD Board of Trustees District 1, posted on social media saying that Lubbock ISD received reports of a boil water notice in North Lubbock. Bottled water was distributed to Carmona-Harrison, McWhorter, Wolffarth and Cavazos schools to ensure there is safe drinking water while details are confirmed.

EverythingLubbock.com reported on Wednesday morning the city experienced a water system leak causing pressure to drop in homes business and schools in different areas including North Lubbock. The leak was repaired that evening.

For questions, contact the City of Lubbock Water Dispatch Operator at 806-775-2588.

Read the full press release from the City of Lubbock below:

On December 21, 2023, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the City of Lubbock public water system, PWS 1520002, to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers, individuals, or employees that due to conditions which occurred recently in the public water system, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of December 22, 2023.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact the City of Lubbock Water Dispatch Operator at 806-775-2588.

