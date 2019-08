LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:



Beginning Wednesday, August 7, 2019, the City of Lubbock and HD Weaver will begin construction of a sewer main at the intersection of Upland Avenue and 26th Street. Upland will be closed at 26th Street for a week.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the construction if possible, and to use caution while traveling through the work zone.

