Partner registration open for the 20th Annual Back to School Fiesta at TTU

Partner registration is open for Texas Tech University’s 20th annual BTSF. The event serves thousands of K-12 students and their families from Lubbock and the South Plains and is hosted by the College Connect, part of the Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion,and the Office of the President.

Participation from campus and community partners is crucial to the success of the event. Each year, partners provide educational information on topics ranging from college admissions, child care resources and financial aid to health, wellness and nutrition.

The event also includes free food, entertainment and bilingual events and activities. Students receive a backpack filled with free school supplies on a first-come, first-served basis. This year’s fiesta will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Aug. 3 at the west side of Jones AT&T Stadium.

“The Back to School Fiesta is an event in which the Texas Tech community and Lubbock community come together for a greater purpose. Texas Tech University faculty, staff and departments are able to participate and provide K-12 students with some of the basic school necessities and, most importantly, the success behind educational pursuit,” said BTSF coordinator Ariana Hernandez. “In becoming partners of BTSF, departments, colleges and staff/faculty of Texas Tech strive to promote the inclusivity the university seeks with the Lubbock area.”

Partner registration is free and can be completed online. Registration includes adjacent parking near the west side of Jones AT&T Stadium.

The last day to register as a partner is July 26, by 5 p.m. On the day of the fiesta, partners should arrive at 8 a.m. to set up.

For more information about the Back to School Fiesta, contact College Connect at (806) 742-2420.

CONTACT:

Olga Achourkina, Director of College Connect, Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Texas Tech University,(806) 742-2420 or olga.achourkina@ttu.edu

