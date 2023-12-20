LUBBOCK, Texas— The City of Lubbock Water Department announced Wednesday morning it experienced a water system anomaly causing pressure to drop in certain areas, said a press release.

The water system anomaly affected some homes, local businesses and schools. The affected areas were within the boundaries of Marsha Sharp Freeway, Indiana Avenue, Avenue Q and North Loop 289, said the release.

The City of Lubbock Water Department said it is working to repair the issue as quickly as possible and will notify the public once accomplished.

