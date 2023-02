FILE — A road closed sign is seen on a Lubbock, Texas street. (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock announced that Memphis Avenue from 23rd Street to 24th Street would be closed from February 17 to February 19.

In a press release, the City said this was for “temporary street repair work on a main line.” The roadway should be open again for traffic on Monday, the city said.

The public was asked to avoid the area.