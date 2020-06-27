Party like it’s COVID-19 on 4th of July weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas – As America’s Independence Day approaches, experts are giving tips on how to safely celebrate the Fourth of July weekend during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Richard Lampe, professor and chair for the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Department of Pediatrics, recommends wearing a face mask when out shopping for firecrackers and food. He said social distance is highly encouraged as well.

“I love fireworks, and they’re exciting. You can’t have them inside. Even better, they’re outside. If you’re socially distanced on a blanket, not around other people, I don’t think that you necessarily need a mask,” he said.

Other recommendations to help reduce risk of the spread include:

Complying with restrictions of cities and states if traveling

Remember that proper hand washing is key to helping stop the spread of the virus

If you’re organizing a cookout, make hand sanitizer/hand wipes available to guests and use disposable plates and utensils

If you’re sick, stay at home and try to avoid contact with others

Laura Bailey, store manager at Mr. W’s Fireworks, said her store is cleaning and sanitizing to make sure their customers stay healthy.

She said her store has firecracker safety tips on each of their bags and that participating in firework events can still be safe if social distancing is practiced.

“Keep in mind people around you, [pop fireworks] at a reasonable time,” she said. “Alcohol impairs your judgement so it’s safe to say, if you’re going to drink, drink after your fireworks and don’t leave you’re trash behind.”