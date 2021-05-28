Passing in no-passing zone blamed for double-fatal crash in Gaines County, DPS said

SEMINOLE, Texas — Two drivers died in a crash Thursday afternoon in Gaines County, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

DPS released information late Friday morning and said Cynthia Y. DeLao, 46 of Hobbs, and Donavan K. Fricks, 34, of Seminole were both pronounced dead on the scene. DPS said DeLao was driving a Jeep westbound along US Highway 62/180, 10 miles west of Seminole.

DPS said DeLao passed another vehicle in a no-passing zone and crashed head-on into Frick’s car.

DeLao’s passengers, Antonio M. Espinoza, 44, of Hobbs, a 4-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl were transported to Seminole Hospital for non-incapacitating injuries, DPS said.

Conditions were dry and clear, DPS said.

