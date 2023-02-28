LUBBOCK, Texas — Beginning on March 1, the Lubbock County District Clerk’s Office will be accepting passport applications, according to a press release.

Applications will be accepted by appointment only and scheduled between 9:00 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, with the exception of holidays.

The District Clerk’s Office said those interested must show up with a photo at their scheduled time.

If applicants are late for their scheduled time or unable to attend, they will have to be rescheduled.

To schedule an appointment or for more information, call (806) 775-1314 or email dcpassports@lubbockcounty.gov. Click here for more information on photo requirements or other resources needed to apply.