LUBBOCK, Texas – On Monday, Pat Green raised $80,000 at his fundraising concert at Cook’s Garage to benefit Matador tornado relief. Green spoke with EverythingLubbock.com about his experience putting the concert together.

Green said he and his wife started The Pat Green Foundation 12 years ago, for reasons like Matador. Green said, “we look after the underdog.”

Green said his sister in law brought the Matador tornado to his attention after her best friend’s house was destroyed. He decided to call up a bunch of people who have given to his foundation in the past and “they stepped up,” Green said.

A company out of Fort Worth, Double Eagle, offered to match the funds The Pat Green Foundation put in and it “came up to a pretty big number,” said Green.

Green said his bus broke down and Weatherford on his way to Lubbock. Casey Donahew, who also sang at the fundraiser concert, offered his extra bus for Green and his crew. “He kind of saved the day,” Green said. “We wouldn’t have been able to do the show at all if it wasn’t for Casey.” Green added, “I have nothing but great things to say about Casey.”

After the concert, Green said he sat down with 30-40 people from Matador. He described the group as “together” and “united.” Green said “They weren’t defeated, so that made me feel like the effort was well worth it.”

If you would like to donate to The Pat Green Foundation, Green said going to the website is the easiest way. Green said “I don’t know how to say how happy, how pleased I am with the results.”