Patrick Mahomes announces birth of daughter Sterling

by: Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com
FILE – Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq’s Fun House at Live! at the Battery Atlanta in Atlanta, in this Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, file photo. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP, File)
KANSAS CITY, Missouri — Patrick Mahomes is an NFL MVP, a Super Bowl Champion, and now, a father.
Mahomes announced the birth of his daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, on Instagram Sunday. The baby was born on Saturday.
Sterling Skye Mahomes❤️ 2/20/21 @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/vDwd40FoEb— Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) February 21, 2021
