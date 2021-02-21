Patrick Mahomes announces birth of daughter Sterling

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

Most of us fared better than the rest of Texas this past week with the power outages that plagued the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) grid network. While Lubbock is currently part of the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) grid, we'll be joining ERCOT on June 1, 2021. This week we'll take a closer look at what we're about to get into, and what the City of Lubbock has to say about ERCOT following the happenings of the past week.