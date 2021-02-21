Patrick Mahomes announces birth of daughter Sterling

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — Patrick Mahomes is an NFL MVP, a Super Bowl Champion, and now, a father.

Mahomes announced the birth of his daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, on Instagram Sunday. The baby was born on Saturday.

