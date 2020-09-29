Patrick Mahomes announces he’s having a child with fiancée

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with his girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Former Texas Tech University quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes announced Tuesday that he was expecting a child with his longtime girlfriend and fiancée Brittany Matthews, according to an Intstagram post.

The current Kansas City Chiefs quarterback proposed to Matthews on September 2. They had been dating since high school before that.

Brittany Matthews tweeted that they were, “just taking a small detour to the wedding,” along with a picture of the two of them with a sonogram picture.