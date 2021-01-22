Patrick Mahomes cleared to play vs. Bills Sunday, he tells reporters

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – DECEMBER 27: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the third quarter at Arrowhead Stadium on December 27, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Texas Tech alum Patrick Mahomes has cleared concussion protocol and will play in the AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, he told reporters Friday.

Patrick Mahomes: "Everything has looked well and I'm out of concussion protocol now."



Take a sigh of relief Chiefs fans QB1 is back under center pic.twitter.com/G2SHpzEsfd — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) January 22, 2021

Mahomes left the Chiefs’ previous game against the Cleveland Browns and went into concussion protocol after getting tackled by linebacker Mack Wilson.

The Chiefs held on to win the game 22-17. They will play the Buffalo Bills, who have beaten the Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens in the playoffs after going 13-3 in the regular season.