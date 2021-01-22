Patrick Mahomes cleared to play vs. Bills Sunday, he tells reporters

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Texas Tech alum Patrick Mahomes has cleared concussion protocol and will play in the AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, he told reporters Friday.
Mahomes left the Chiefs’ previous game against the Cleveland Browns and went into concussion protocol after getting tackled by linebacker Mack Wilson.
The Chiefs held on to win the game 22-17. They will play the Buffalo Bills, who have beaten the Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens in the playoffs after going 13-3 in the regular season.