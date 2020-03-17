Patrick Mahomes’ foundation pledges $100,000 to KC organizations affected by COVID-19

Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates his touchdown pass to Damien Williams in the the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — Patrick Mahomes and his foundation, 15 and the Mahomies, are pledging $100,000 to Kansas City organizations that are affected by the Coronavirus pandemic, he announced Tuesday.

The money is going to Kansas City public school lunch programs and local organizations that provide meals and household goods to families in need.

We’re with you KC! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gFVOmnDEHn — 15 and the Mahomies (@15andMahomies) March 17, 2020

Mahomes is also joining his Chiefs teammates Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce in donating to the Harvesters Community Food Network. Mahomes is donating 15,000 meals to the organization.