Breaking News
UMC confirms first case of cornavirus, COVID-19 in Lubbock

Patrick Mahomes’ foundation pledges $100,000 to KC organizations affected by COVID-19

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates his touchdown pass to Damien Williams in the the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Most important to you: Local coronavirus coverage highlights

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — Patrick Mahomes and his foundation, 15 and the Mahomies, are pledging $100,000 to Kansas City organizations that are affected by the Coronavirus pandemic, he announced Tuesday.

The money is going to Kansas City public school lunch programs and local organizations that provide meals and household goods to families in need.

Mahomes is also joining his Chiefs teammates Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce in donating to the Harvesters Community Food Network. Mahomes is donating 15,000 meals to the organization.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Big 12 Scoreboard (Scorestream)

Event Calendar