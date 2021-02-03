Patrick Mahomes rookie card most expensive football card ever sold

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — Patrick Mahomes, former Texas Tech Red Raider and current quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, set a record.

Barrons.com reported Mahomes’ 2017 rookie card sold for $861,000 at an auction last Saturday making it the most expensive football card ever sold.

The starting bid of the card was $50,000, but the interest of 39 bidders ultimately cashed the card in at $861,000, the website reported.

In 2017, Mahomes was the 10th overall selection in the draft and was named the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player.

Mahomes signed the largest contract in football history, a 10-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs worth $477 million, according to the website.

A 1986 Michael Jordan Fleer rookie card sold for $738,000, according to the website.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are scheduled to play in the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 7th. In the Lubbock area, you can watch it on KLBK.